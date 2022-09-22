Sweater Weather Returns!

Fall officially starts today, and it will sure feel like it! We're even cooler, with highs in the mid yo upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some of us may need to dodge a few hit and miss rain showers towards the afternoon hours, but they won't be for everyone.

Friday morning starts with numerous showers across the region. This could cause a few delays for the morning commute. Luckily, we start to dry up towards the early afternoon. We could even see some late day sunshine. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine returns for the weekend, warming us back up closer to average for early fall. Saturday will be near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday. Even with the warmer weather, the humidity stays low.

We then cool into the low 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

That trend continues into the middle half of the work week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit & Miss Showers

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered A.M. Showers

Breezy

High: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Near Average

High: 80

