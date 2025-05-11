Taste of summer early this week, plus a midweek storm chance

This evening will be a great one to spend time outdoors with Mom! Overnight, we fall into the 50s to start our workweek.

The sunshine and summer-like weather continue into early next week, with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a bit of a breeze, but it won't be too windy.

If we do not hit 90 before then, Omaha likely hits the first 90 on Wednesday with a little extra wind. The day will be dry, but a few storms could pop along a cold front Wednesday night. Many of us will be dry, with the best chance for storms along and north of I-80. A few storms could be severe with hail and gusty winds. Storms are gone by the Thursday AM commute.

Thursday will be windy with a high of 81.

We continue to cool off heading into the weekend, with 70s and sunshine! Storm chances could return as early as next Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Some Nighttime Storms

High: 90

