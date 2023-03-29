Temperature Roller-Coaster Ride

We cool down a bit for Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. The clouds will be stubborn, but we should squeeze out a little sunshine at times.

Thursday will be windy, but that will be warm weather blowing in from the south, making for the warmest day of the year so far! Highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms will pop up Thursday evening and night. While many of us will stay dry, there is a small chance for a couple strong to severe storms in western Iowa with hail and damaging winds being the predominant threat.

We'll continue to dodge some spotty showers and storms Friday. We likely start the day in the low 50s, but colder air will blow in with stronger winds during the second half of the day, dropping temperatures. Before the rain ends, we could get cold enough to see a change to snow, mainly for cities north of I-80.

Saturday will be breezy with highs in the low 50s, then temperatures spike again Sunday, flirting with 70 degrees. Sunday will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be nice, but cooler, with mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Calm

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Falling Temperatures

PM Temp: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Email to News@3newsnow.com



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.