Temperature Roller Coaster This Week

We begin the ride up the hill on Monday with highs approaching the 90s, crossing it in many spots. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds will help us get there.

Tuesday we make a run at the record with a high of 95. The current forecast will tie the record set in 2018. The sunshine and breeze allowing those temperatures to soar.

A strong cold front will begin to push into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. It's exact timing is still to be determined, but it looks to arrive early enough on Wednesday to drastically lower high temperatures into the mid-70s. Nearly a 20-degree difference!

A slight rain chance exists along the front on Wednesday, but most will remain dry.

We get even cooler on Thursday with highs dropping into the 60s. We remain in the 60s on Friday.

Small rain chances return on Friday as well, but most will remain dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 66

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

Record: 95 (2018)

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Much Cooler!

Slight Rain Chance

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.