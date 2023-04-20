Temperatures Plummet Midweek

After dodging a few leftover spotty showers the first half of the day on Thursday, we should get some sunshine out for the afternoon. It will be cooler and windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Skies are mostly clear in the overnight hours. Giving way to drop temperatures into the mid 30s.

We keep cooling off Friday, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds as we struggle to warm into the low 50s. It stays windy throughout the day.

Lows Friday night will be below freezing, so hold off on planting for at least this weekend!

We stay cool and breezy Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 50°. The low of 26° Saturday night is possibly going to break a record for us. Our current record low was set back in 2013 at 28°.

The wind finally lightens up Sunday, and we start to warm back up with highs in the upper 50s!

We make our way closer to average Monday with mid 60s and partly cloudy skies. There could be a spotty shower, but most of us stay dry.

Tuesday brings a better chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 51

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 50

