Temperatures Return to more December-like Heading into the Weekend

Cloud cover will continue through the day on Friday, meaning we will struggle to warm past the mid 50s this afternoon, still a warm day for December!

Most of us stay dry, but there could be some light rain southeast of Omaha late Friday evening and overnight, mainly and south of I-80. The trends have continued to keep most of the measurable rainfall well south and east of Omaha.

Rainfall Note: Since August 1, we've only received about 61% of the rainfall we normally average. November was even worse, receiving only 30% of average rainfall.

Saturday will be a cloudy and breezy day with lots of clouds. We could even see some snow flurries at times. It will be back to the colder weather, in the upper 30s to near 40.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be near 40 with sunshine.

We will start next week average for mid December with some sunshine, in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Still Warm

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Overnight Showers SE

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 39

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 41

