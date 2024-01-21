The Arctic Air is Over! How high do temperatures climb next week?

This evening we drop below zero, but changes come overnight as the wind increases out of the south. This wind helps warm us overnight, and by the time you wake up on Sunday morning, we will be in the single digits.

The winds will be strong on Sunday with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. However, this helps to warm us up greatly with highs reaching the upper 20s! A mix of clouds and sun will persist through the day.

Overnight Sunday lows don't drop much below the mid 20s. Some areas of patchy freezing drizzle could form early Monday morning south of I-80, likely staying close to the Kansas border. If we see this, some slick spots could impact the Monday morning commute in southeast NE and northwest MO. Omaha and north will remain dry.

By Monday morning, we rise above freezing! This will be the first time Omaha has risen above freezing since 2 am on January 9, 13 days! Highs reach the mid 30s with some breezy conditions.

By late Monday evening, rain will begin to move in from the south. The rain could transition to a mix before becoming mostly snow by early Tuesday morning. As of now, most of the impacts look to be along and south of I-80. However, the timing and track can change, so stay tuned for further updates.

Much of the wintry weather is gone by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures could hover just above freezing.

Some more small rain/snow chances come Wednesday and Thursday, but most should stay dry and impacts look minor at this time. Cloud cover remains as temperatures hold in the mid 30s.

By next weekend, temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s. Due to the cooler temperatures and persistent cloud cover, snowmelt should be slow enough to where flooding is not expected to be a concern.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warming

Low: 6

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy & Warmer!

High: 27

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix AM and PM

High: 35

