The Cold Returns Tomorrow, but When do We Warm Back Up?

Overnight, the winds pick up with gusts over 30 mph. Otherwise, we drop into the mid 20s by the morning commute for Monday.

Although the winds relax by the afternoon, it will still be breezy, so make sure to tie down any holiday decorations that might fly away! Highs on Monday will be colder, only reaching the mid 30s.

This cold shot is short-lived as we warm back into the mid 40s by Tuesday, the winds continue with some gusts over 30 mph.

Wednesday we could reach 50, the first in a string of highs in the low 50s as we head into the holiday weekend! For comparison, our temperatures last year around this time were below 0...

Thursday could bring a small rain chance, but most of the rainfall should stay to our south. Highs reach into the low 50s.

Friday is dry and warm with highs continuing into the 50s.

Some rain is possible for the holiday weekend, but its too far out for specifics on timing. As of now, our chances for a white Christmas in Omaha is very low as temperatures continue to be in the 50s for highs.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 22

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 35

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 50

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.