The cooldown is here, this is how cold we get early next week

Today is the first day of our advertised cooldown. Highs across most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa reached the low 70s, while some low 80s persisted close to the Kansas border. Overnight, we will drop into the mid-40s for Sunday morning.

Sunday comes with a northerly breeze (20-30 mph) that will blow in cooler air, highs on Sunday reach the low 60s with lots of sunshine.

We continue to get cooler on Monday with highs barely reaching the 60s, and on Tuesday we spend the day in the 50s. During the overnights for the next few days, we drop into the low to mid 30s, meaning our first widespread frost/freeze of the season is likely.

Our wind shifts out of the south for Wednesday, helping to blow in some warmer weather again, highs reach the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

The wind cranks up Thursday and Friday with gusts 25-35 mph possible, helping us reach the upper 70s for highs.

If you have been waiting for rain chances to finally come back, we might not have to look too far into the distant future with a chance of rain beginning Friday but increasing some on Saturday. All the while temperatures fall back into the 60s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 58

