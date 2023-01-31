Gradual Warm-Up Begins

Tuesday brings us mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southwest. This will help us reach back into the mid 20s by the afternoon.

We jump another 10 degrees higher on Wednesday, getting into the mid 30s.

Just as things are going better, a cold front arrives Thursday morning. Don't worry, it's not too strong and it won't take long for the warm-up to get back underway.

Thursday will be in the upper 20s with a few more clouds mixing in.

Friday will start in the single digits, but we manage to warm back into the high 20s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The winds will ramp back up.

It stays breezy Saturday, but it will be the warmer weather blowing in! Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

We should be able to hold onto the mid 40s on Sunday with a little more sunshine.

