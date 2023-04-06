The Gradual Warm-Up Is Underway

After a cold shot of weather, we start to warm back up today! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and a few more clouds late in the day.

We don't get as cold tonight, only dropping into the mid 30s for Friday morning.

We keep the sunshine Friday as we push into the upper 60s. The breeze will be a bit more noticeable, but not too bad.

Saturday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs near 70.

We'll have to dodge a few spotty and light showers on Easter Sunday, but most of us will stay dry. The extra clouds will help to put the warm-up on hold for a day, keeping us near 70 degrees.

The small rain chance lingers into Monday with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but the warm-up gets back underway. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

For the first time this year, we will try to top 80 on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks even warmer with mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

