The Heat Returns For Sunday

Saturday evening will feature a mostly sunny sky with high humidity, temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for the overnight low.

Heat returns on Sunday with highs into the 90s, combined with the high humidity values means heat index values could reach 100 during the afternoon. A spot storm or two is possible Sunday afternoon, but most will stay dry. If a storm can form, it has the potential to be strong with gusty winds possible.

A better chance for storms is possible Monday morning with a cold frontal passage. Severe weather looks low, but a few storms will be around to dodge during the morning. The afternoon will be drier and slightly cooler.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures holding in the upper 80s.

The dry and sunny weather continues through the week, with a warm-up beginning on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The 90s return by Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Storms

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 86

