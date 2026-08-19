3 Things to Know



Severe thunderstorm watch until 4 PM

Cooler than/near average temps

Storm chances Friday and Sunday

Forecast

Multiple counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 PM this afternoon. These storms are making their way southeast from Greeley Co. These storms have a history of producing 80+ mph wind gusts, 1.5" hail and heavy downpours.

With all of the rainfall we've received over the past few weeks, flash flooding remains a hazard. Due to the clouds and rain, temps may only reach the upper 70s in some areas. The rain clears out for most Wednesday night.

We'll look to keep things on the drier side Thursday and we should see some extra sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. However, a few thundershowers will be possible around Omaha heading into Friday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. This front will clear out any rain later Friday evening.

This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid 80s.

We have now introduced rain chances for Sunday and it's now looking mostly cloudy. A lot of the rain may miss Omaha to our south, but we'll keep an eye on it for your weekend.

A newer and different weather pattern will begin to build in next week - Warmer and less rainy. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s most of next week with only small chances at rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 81

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Drier!

Very Cool

Low: 63

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Mostly Dry

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-10

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