Off-duty detective finds human skeletal remains while volunteering at Omaha park cleanup

OMAHA, Neb. — Police are investigating after an off-duty Omaha detective found what appeared to be human skeletal remains at Hummel Park Saturday morning.

The detective was volunteering for a trash cleanup at the park on John J. Pershing Drive when the discovery happened just after 9:50 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said. Officers were then dispatched to the scene.

While detectives are working to identify the remains, police said there are no signs of foul play.

Officials said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

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