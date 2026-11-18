OMAHA, Neb. — What started as an assault on an Omaha Metro bus is now tied to another attack just minutes later.

Omaha police say five additional suspects, ranging in age from 14 to 16, have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 12 incident near 33rd and Ames Avenue. That brings the total number of suspects to nine.

According to the police report, 20 to 40 juveniles attacked a woman and a man on a Metro bus Thursday afternoon. Detectives say video evidence and tips from the community helped uncover another assault at the North Omaha Transit Center.

Police say five of the nine suspects were also involved in attacking a boy there shortly after the initial incident. Those five now face an additional misdemeanor assault charge.

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy for the Douglas County Attorney's Office, says holding juveniles accountable doesn't stop with the charges. She says some young offenders are given the opportunity to return home under electronic monitoring — but that only works if they're willing to follow the rules.

"This is behaviors that happen all the time in those buses, maybe not to this level where some random, innocent woman, bystanders, got blood coming down her face, but, um, you know, it's craziness at times. And again, starts at home," Beadle said.

"Some, it works well, and it gets their attention, but others, um, you know, I think, uh, even in this case, there was one that wanted to fight the fact that he'd have to wear an electronic monitoring. Well, that's probably not as promising. If it was already fighting that, you're not in detention. We're giving you a chance to go home, and you already think that's not okay. So we'll see. It really is up to the youth and the family support. You know, parents have to hold their kids accountable. Bottom line," Beadle said.

Police say the investigation is still active, and more arrests could be coming as detectives work to identify additional suspects. They also credit community members and parents for providing tips and cooperating with investigators.

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