COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are calls for change when it comes to Democratic Party leadership in the U.S. Senate, and Iowa's Senator-elect Josh Turek says he hasn't decided how he'll vote.

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Speaking Monday at the Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs, Turek said that despite the early support he received from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, he will vote for the leader he thinks is best for Iowa.

"I've been given this amazing opportunity to represent the people of Iowa. And it's the voters of Iowa whose voice I need to carry," Turek said.

The incoming senator says he met with Schumer and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer to be majority leader.

"Because I want to know specifically on two areas: well — on water, on cancer rates, on farming, on rural communities, healthcare and, also, who is going to put forth the most robust anti-corruption agenda," Turek said.

Van Hollen says it's time for change.

"I don't think you can close the trust deficit by simply returning to the status quo," he said on Friday.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen was asked whether Van Hollen's bid was helpful. She replied, "I don't think so."

A lot of voters say they want Schumer out. At a demonstration in Denver, protesters chanted, "Hey, hey — ho, ho — Schumer has got to go."

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said the leadership fight is necessary.

"Yeah, I do. It's, it's, it's not unhealthy. You know, we are Democrats so democracy is good, not bad," Kaine said.

According to federal campaign finance filings, a political action committee aligned with Schumer backed Turek during the primary, but the senator-elect says he's evaluating options.

"I want to see dark money out of politics. I would like to see a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. I would like to see us have term limits. I would like to see us ban members of Congress from owning and trading stock," Turek said.

The Senate leadership vote is scheduled for Dec. 1.

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