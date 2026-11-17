CASS COUNTY, Neb. — Now, the Cass County Board of Commissioners has declared the Soil Dynamics compost site a nuisance. It has ordered the company to remove all material from the property within 14 days. The site is located in the western part of the county near Horseshoe Lake.

“The smell gets bad enough that it drives people inside, and this is a community that likes to be outside,” neighbor Jennifer Hays said. “We like to fish, we like to ice skate, we like to swim.”

Hays believes the odor she smells is coming from the nearby compost site owned by Soil Dynamics.

“The odor, it's not constant, but when it hits, it's, it's pretty bad,” Hays said.

Hays and other neighbors have filed more than 100 complaints with Cass County about odors in the area, which residents have sometimes compared to the smell of rotten eggs.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners voted to declare the site a nuisance and ordered Soil Dynamics to remove all material from the property within 14 days.

“I've never been in, you know, a big excavation and all that,” Cass County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Chappell said, “but I would think 14 days should suffice.”

Soil Dynamics founder Andy Harpenau told 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks by phone that he disagrees with the county's ruling and plans to file a legal injunction in an effort to stop the removal process.

For Hays, the issue comes back to being able to enjoy the lake and the view from her own porch.

“I likened it to concern for my happiness,” Hays said. “I couldn't even bake banana bread or cookies to overcome the smell.”

Chappell said an inspection will begin in early December, after the 14-day period to remove the material from the site ends.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.