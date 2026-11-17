OMAHA, NE. — A Papillion police officer has been arrested in Lancaster County on a misdemeanor charge of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Officer Patrick Nastase is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend since June.

Court documents say the woman told police that Nastase repeatedly called and texted her from unknown numbers after she had blocked him.

Investigators say several of the numbers appeared in his phone records.

The woman also told police she believed Nastase had been outside her apartment and that he still had a duplicate key to her garage.

Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted confirmed to KMTV that Nastase has worked for the Papillion Police Department since 2002 and currently serves as a patrol officer.

Whitted also said Nastase was not on active duty when the alleged activity took place and remains off duty as the investigation continues.

Nastase has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor.

His next court appearance is set for December 21.