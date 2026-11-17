OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the nation's largest banks reported service outages Monday, with customers at the Chase Bank in Aksarben Village saying they had to stop into their branch in person after receiving error messages from their online accounts.

Chase Bank customers told me they had issues accessing their online accounts, completing transactions and even accessing some ATMs.

"So when I was going to check if my deposit went, I noticed it said account systems are down, please try again later. That was the only error it gave," Jag Welch said.

"It just said it had a problem, then it wouldn't let me in and it kicked me out," Brianna Hollibaugh told me.

"It was an instant cash-out. It was supposed to go to the bank, but it said zero in my account and still zero there, so they said they had a few gentleman with the same issues at the same time," Dominick Coreli said.

A Chase Bank spokesperson said they believe the issue was a technical bug, not a cyber attack. They also said other banks involved in transactions with them may have been impacted.

"You want to know where your money is at at all times, especially when it's out there online," Coreli said.

Monday's issue comes days after overloaded routers caused the FAA to ground all flights, and a global outage that affected Microsoft Outlook and Teams services.

"I did get my money out, but who knows, maybe tomorrow no one could," Coreli said.

Every customer I spoke with said they were able to access their accounts and complete their transactions after visiting their branch in person.

They did tell me that service inside the bank was a bit delayed.

Chase Bank also said in the previously mentioned statement that customers still have access to their accounts and funds and that they are working diligently to resolve the issue by the end of the day, Monday.

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