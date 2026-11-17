BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A proposed change to how Bellevue regulates data centers will have to wait after the city removed the issue from its City Council agenda Monday afternoon.

The proposal would have updated Bellevue's zoning regulations surrounding data centers, an issue that has received growing attention across the Omaha metro as communities consider how large-scale developments could affect electricity, water and surrounding neighborhoods.

Bellevue officials said the city currently has no active data center applicants and determined it makes more sense to address the issue as part of a broader update to the city's zoning regulations planned for 2027.

The city said it plans to hire a zoning consultant to assist with that process.

The decision came as some residents were preparing to weigh in on the proposed changes at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Ruth Richter, who founded environmental organization Green Bellevue almost 20 years ago, had encouraged residents to get involved in the discussion.

"Community involvement needs to happen with data center projects," Richter said. "It's something that has kinda caught some people by surprise."

Richter said the rapid growth of data centers raises questions for residents about their long-term effects on communities.

"When we hear data center, we worry about resources, how much water is it going to take and electrical, and what impact it's going to have on the community decades from now," Richter said. "All those are unknown to us."

By the time Bellevue resumes its discussion of data center regulations, Kevin Pflager will be the city's new mayor.

"My initial reaction was this seems like a curious time to do this just from the standpoint of this is such a hot-button issue right now," Pflager said.

Pflager said he would prefer Bellevue classify data centers in a way that requires individual projects to receive City Council approval.

"I would like to see it moved more to a conditional use, which would mean City Council would have to approve it," Pflager said.

Pflager's full-time job is with the Papillion City Planning Department. He pointed to Papillion's approach to reviewing projects individually as a potential model for Bellevue.

"That was a very public process, and I think kinda take that template and bring that to Bellevue as well because if it's not done through community involvement, I think you're not going to get a good result," Pflager said.

Pflager said he believes postponing the discussion was the right decision.

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