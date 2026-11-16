OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition work is underway at the former Brothers Lounge building near 38th and Farnam in Blackstone.

Crews and equipment arrived at the site Monday as work began to prepare the building for demolition. The city says the goal is to have the entire building demolished by the end of next week.

Monday’s work primarily focused on preparations before crews begin taking down the building itself. A worker at the site told 3 News Now reporter Jeremy Fredricks that crews expect to begin working on the roof Tuesday or Wednesday.

Rather than bringing the building down all at once, crews plan to dismantle it piece by piece.

3 News Now got an exclusive look inside the demo work on Sunday: https://www.3newsnow.com/central-omaha/3-news-now-exclusive-inside-demolition-prep-for-former-brothers-lounge-building-where-hole-formed-this-summer

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