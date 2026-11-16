3 News Now Exclusive: Inside Demolition Prep for Former Brothers Lounge Building Where Hole Formed This Summer

OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is set to begin Monday on the former Brothers Lounge building in Central Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood, months after a hole formed beneath part of the property near ongoing streetcar construction.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks got an exclusive look at prep ahead of the demolition.

The city expects crews to take down the building piece by piece, rather than using heavy demolition equipment, because of its proximity to neighboring properties.

“We're trying to take down the building, mostly by manual labor as opposed to having a big wrecking ball here,” said Le Nguyen, the permits and inspection superintendent with the Omaha Planning Department.

Nguyen said the demolition method is typical for a building located between neighboring properties.

“Since it's located between two neighboring property, usually, this is the process that the demo contractor would proceed with,” she said.

One of those neighboring properties is the Colonial Hotel Apartments. Although the buildings appear to be connected, Nguyen said they are structurally independent and demolition of the former Brothers Lounge building is not expected to affect the apartment building.

“It won't be affecting the neighboring property at all. It's structurally independent,” Nguyen said.

Demolition could take up to two weeks

Nguyen said crews expect the demolition process to take about a week to a week and a half, with two weeks being the upper end of the estimate.

“We anticipate it's probably gonna take, uh, you know, from a week to a week and a half, um, at most two weeks,” Nguyen said.

Once demolition is complete, the hole will be filled in and the site fenced off.

The City of Omaha purchased the building from its former owners for $700,000 in September.

In June, the hole first formed beneath part of the building and Farnam Street, where Omaha Streetcar construction was taking place.

Steve Jensen, interim director of the Omaha Streetcar Authority, said purchasing the property and moving forward with demolition is aimed at keeping streetcar construction on schedule.

“There were concerns that maybe this would hold up the construction of the streetcar,” Jensen said.

Jensen said multiple developers have already expressed interest in purchasing the property once the building is demolished.

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