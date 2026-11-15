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New transmission line coming to Aksarben and other Central Omaha neighborhoods

The roughly two-mile transmission line will run from 72nd and Pine to Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street, with construction expected in 2028.
OPPD plans a new transmission line through Aksarben and Central Omaha, with construction along the roughly two-mile route expected in 2028.
New transmission line coming to Aksarben and other Central Omaha neighborhoods
OPPD transmission lines
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OMAHA, Neb. — A new OPPD electricity transmission line is planned through Aksarben and other Central Omaha neighborhoods. The line will run roughly two miles, from 72nd and Pine to the area of Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street.

OPPD transmission lines

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks has been covering OPPD's plans for the transmission line since the spring.

OPPD says the project will make the electrical system more robust and give the utility additional ways to deliver power when there is a problem with part of the grid.

“The system itself will be more robust, which allows for us, if there is a problem, that we could use other avenues to feed,” Jake Farrell, OPPD's manager of real property and land management, said on April 13. “So the reliability itself gets more grand.”

Property owners and residents affected by the project should receive information directly from OPPD explaining how the transmission line will affect them.

OPPD expects construction to begin and finish in 2028.

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