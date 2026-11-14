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Westbound Interstate 80 in Omaha closing overnight for repairs starting Sunday

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close a stretch of westbound I-80 between mile markers 447 and 445 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday.
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OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha drivers should prepare for overnight detours starting Sunday night.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is closing westbound I-80 at the I-680 interchange for pavement repairs.

Crews will shut down the stretch between mile markers 447 and 445 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday.

Drivers will be detoured onto the I-L-Q Street ramp.

State officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones, buckle up, and put their phones away.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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