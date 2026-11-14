Westbound Interstate 80 in Omaha closing overnight for repairs starting Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha drivers should prepare for overnight detours starting Sunday night.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is closing westbound I-80 at the I-680 interchange for pavement repairs.
Crews will shut down the stretch between mile markers 447 and 445 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday.
Drivers will be detoured onto the I-L-Q Street ramp.
State officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones, buckle up, and put their phones away.
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