Westbound Interstate 80 in Omaha closing overnight for repairs starting Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha drivers should prepare for overnight detours starting Sunday night.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is closing westbound I-80 at the I-680 interchange for pavement repairs.

Crews will shut down the stretch between mile markers 447 and 445 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday.

Drivers will be detoured onto the I-L-Q Street ramp.

State officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones, buckle up, and put their phones away.

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