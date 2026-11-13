Woman and man attacked by up to 40 juveniles on Omaha Metro bus, raising public safety concerns in city

OMAHA, Neb. — A video showing a woman being attacked by a larger group of students on a Metro bus is raising serious concerns in the neighborhood and across the metro about public safety on the bus, along with violence committed by teens.

According to the police report, multiple witnesses said a man and woman were assaulted by 20 to 40 juveniles both on and off the bus near 33rd and Ames. Both people sustained visible injuries to their heads and faces.

The video was reposted by the Omaha Police Association. Patrick Dempsey, president of the Omaha Police Association, said he was shocked when he received the video.

"Middle of the afternoon, 3:30 in the afternoon, this couple is taking a bus as public transportation, should be a safe space for them to get to and from their destination when a group of young juveniles like this violently attacks them, for no reason at all. it makes me worry for the city of in the future of Omaha," Dempsey said.

One neighbor said he was disappointed to see teens acting this way.

"And, you know, being a father of myself, growing up in North Omaha, growing up in Omaha, period, just seeing those things, it's like, I've never seen that before, where it's, like, no restraints from these kids, like, they have no boundaries, no respect for adults, and that's dangerous," Malcolm Tiller, a North Omaha resident, said.

Tiller said the impact goes beyond the victims involved. He believes the entire community has a role to play in helping young people make better decisions.

"Many hands make the light to work light. So some things, sometimes it might not be reachable, you and your child because they hearing you preach the same message over, but hearing it from a different person can be there," Tiller said.

Meanwhile, the Omaha Police Association has launched a GoFundMe to help the woman. Dempsey said she is doing okay, but he hopes those responsible for the attack are identified and held accountable.

"When you ask about, Does it make me nervous? It makes me nervous for the next generation, when juveniles like this aren't home accountable," Dempsey said.

Metro issued a statement that says in part: "This is unacceptable. Everyone who steps onto a Metro bus, waits at a bus stop, or uses a transit center deserves to feel safe, whether they are a rider, a hardworking Metro employee, or another member of the community."

The statement also calls on community members to help address the larger issues at play. Anyone with information about the identities of the juveniles involved is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department.

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