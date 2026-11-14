Omaha advocates urge awareness of abuse warning signs after two relationship violence cases in three days

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha women's safety and advocacy groups are sounding the alarm after two violent incidents of relationship violence against metro women in the past three days, urging people to learn the warning signs of abusive relationships.

Police and prosecutors say Prentice Jackson shot at his ex-girlfriend several times in a social services agency parking lot near 118th and Arbor in west Omaha Wednesday, then led police on a pursuit with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

KMTV has learned his ex-girlfriend had previously filed a protective order against him on Nov. 5.

Then on Friday, deputies in Washington County arrested a man in Arlington after they found him in his driveway with his hands up and a woman dead in the home, in what deputies say is an apparent homicide.

Jannette Taylor, president and CEO of the Women's Center for Advancement, says abuse can come in many forms — but so can the help.

"It kind of sneaks up on a lot of people," Taylor said. "Sometimes by the time you realize it, you are in too deep."

Taylor said many people in abusive relationships may not even know they are in one

"It takes about seven attempts for a person to leave their abuser, so you also have to be patient with family members (and) friends," Taylor said.

For the victims, Taylor said leaving the relationship can sometimes be dangerous.

"A lot of times they are like 'Well, why don't you just leave?' It is really hard to leave, and it can be really dangerous when a person has finally decided to leave," Taylor said.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing violence in a relationship, the WCA says it has a tip hotline for reporting violence.

The hotline number is 402-345-7273. The WCA has more resources on its website, which we have linked here.

Jackson could face years in prison if found guilty, while the Washington County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation in Arlington.