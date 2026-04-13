OPPD outlines plans for two new transmission line projects to strengthen the growing Central Omaha power grid

OPPD plans two new transmission line projects in Central Omaha to strengthen the grid

The new transmission lines will be built along Pacific Street and across Aksarben

OPPD is hosting public meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the plans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – As neighborhoods grow, the Omaha Public Power District has outlined plans for two projects to add more transmission lines in Central Omaha.

One project will connect two stretches of transmission lines across Pacific Street from 66th to 72nd. Construction for that project is expected to begin in 2028.

The other project will add transmission lines across Aksarben. The exact route has not been determined yet, but it will be decided in September 2026 before construction begins in 2029.

Jake Farrell, manager of real property and land management for OPPD, said both of these projects will help to strengthen the power grid and make it easier to get power back quicker if it goes out.

"The system itself will be more robust, which allows for us, if there is a problem, that we could use other avenues to feed. So the reliability itself gets more grand," Farrell said.

OPPD will hold two meetings to inform neighbors in Central Omaha about these projects. The first meeting is on Tuesday at Catalyst in Midtown from 4 to 7 p.m. The second meeting is on Wednesday at UNO, also from 4 to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information about the projects and meetings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

