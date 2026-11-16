New North Omaha program Built Not Born helps men become better fathers, partners and role models

OMAHA, Neb. — A new program in North Omaha is working to help men become better fathers, stronger partners and positive influences in their communities.

It's called Built Not Born, and its founder says the goal is to give men the tools, support and brotherhood they need to grow.

"Whatever male space that you occupy in your sphere of influence, we want you to be better at it."

Founder Tony Jeffery says the inspiration is personal. He grew up with a father who showed him what it means to be a man.

"I grew up in a household where my dad was not just a provider, but he was my father. I want other men to be around men to be able to sharpen one another, to get better together, so that they can be good examples for their sons and daughters as they move along," Jeffery said.

Now, he wants other men to experience that same kind of support — not just at home, but through a brotherhood where they can lean on each other, learn and grow.

"I wanted to create a brotherhood amongst the men so that there's always somewhere where you can bounce ideas off of, or even have a friend to say, Ah, you probably shouldn't do that. And here's why. And so that there's accountability, but there's also this space where there is going to be some support," Jeffery said.

The program will focus on emotional wellness and fatherhood. Jeffery says when parents work together, children benefit.

"I know that we work really hard to empower moms when they're single mothers, but having the balance of both mom and dad in the house, or if they're not in the house, at least co-parenting in a healthy way, really makes a big difference in the behavior of students, and also the behavior of just children in general," Jeffery said.

He says that work extends beyond the home. "If we could teach men how to be healthy, then they can actually express love. And as the children are receiving that love, now we have a healthier environment coming along," Jeffery said

The men will meet five days a week for four hours each day, either in the morning or evening. Participants with perfect weekly attendance will receive both a $50 grocery gift card and a $50 gas card. These incentives reinforce consistency while helping reduce food and transportation barriers.

For more information or to sign up, visit Built Not Born or email info@builtnotbornomaha.org.

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