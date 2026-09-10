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Omaha reaches $700K settlement with Blackstone building owners, months after hole formed near 38th and Farnam

The city says it plans to demolish the former Brothers Lounge building after a large void formed beneath it and Farnam Street earlier this summer
Omaha reaches settlement for $700K with owners of the former Brothers Lounge building. A hole formed under the building and Farnam Street in June. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reports.
Omaha reaches $700K settlement with Blackstone building owners, months after hole formed near 38th and Farnam
38th and Farnam hole
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. — The City of Omaha has reached a settlement with the owners of the building that once housed the Brothers Lounge, where a hole formed earlier this summer.

The settlement must still be approved by the Omaha City Council, which is expected to take up the matter Tuesday.

If approved, the owners will receive $700,000 and the city would take ownership of the building.

Back in June, a large void formed underneath part of the building and part of Farnam Street where Omaha Streetcar construction was taking place.

The city's plan is to demolish the building and fill the hole, so construction can continue without delaying the streetcar's 2028 arrival.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks