Omaha reaches $700K settlement with Blackstone building owners, months after hole formed near 38th and Farnam

OMAHA, Neb. — The City of Omaha has reached a settlement with the owners of the building that once housed the Brothers Lounge, where a hole formed earlier this summer.

The settlement must still be approved by the Omaha City Council, which is expected to take up the matter Tuesday.

If approved, the owners will receive $700,000 and the city would take ownership of the building.

Back in June, a large void formed underneath part of the building and part of Farnam Street where Omaha Streetcar construction was taking place.

The city's plan is to demolish the building and fill the hole, so construction can continue without delaying the streetcar's 2028 arrival.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.