Gretna East High School adds sewing club, as vintage hobby makes a comeback

Sewing is back. Gretna East High School is launching a new sewing club, reflecting a broader cultural resurgence of the hobby driven in part by social media, fast fashion backlash, and a growing interest in upcycling and thrifting. It's about more than stitching. Club sponsor Trina Popple frames sewing as a meaningful alternative to screen time — a hands-on, mentally engaging skill that gives students a healthy creative outlet. The club would appreciate community support. Popple said the club is open to donations of fabric and sewing machines, which could be an actionable angle for viewers and readers who want to get involved.

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) —Gretna East High School is adding sewing to its list of extracurricular activities, reviving what some consider a vintage hobby that is gaining popularity in recent years.

Club sponsor Trina Popple said the hands-on hobby allows students to get out of their heads and off their phones.

"When I start sewing I don't really think about social media or going on my phone or even schoolwork that I have to do after," says new club member Ella Ahonda.

"The actual screen time itself can be really harmful so to take time away from the screen to learn a skill where they can actually use their hands, where they can actually mentally work through the process of sewing," Popple said.

Popple said her own introduction to sewing came through a family hand-me-down.

"So I had my moms machine from the 90's that got me started and then I was like you know what this is kinda fun...so I was like there would probably be some kids that would benefit from this too," Popple said.

New club member Ella Ahonda said sewing sparks her own creativity — which could be one of the reasons for its growing popularity.

"We obviously are in a world where there is lots of fast fashion so people are trying to go to thrift stores and upcycle and make things on their own so I really do think it's coming back," Ahonda said.

Popple said the club is always open to donations like fabric and sewing machines. You can contact Gretna East High School with donation support.

