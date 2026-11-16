Free trolley rides planned to support businesses along Omaha Streetcar route

OMAHA, Neb. — As demolition work gets underway along the Omaha Streetcar route, a new effort is planned to promote small businesses in the construction area.

Ollie the Trolley will provide free rides up and down the streetcar route during Small Business Saturday, giving people a way to visit businesses across Downtown, Midtown and Blackstone.

Leaders with the Streetcar Impact Alliance, a group advocating for business owners along the route, are supporting the effort.

Shannon Beck, a Streetcar Impact Alliance board member, told 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks last week that she hopes people who may have avoided neighborhoods impacted by streetcar construction will make time to return.

"I hope that people that have given up on these neighborhoods that are being impacted by the streetcar can just. Just make some time, come down," Beck said.

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