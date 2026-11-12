Streetcar Impact Alliance continuing to advocate for businesses along Omaha Streetcar route

OMAHA, Neb. — It's been a rough year for businesses along the Omaha Streetcar route. Construction, road closures, and declining sales have resulted in some businesses closing. That's something that the Streetcar Impact Alliance does not want to see, worried about the future of Downtown, Midtown and Blackstone.

"Artemis Tea and Botanical is a family business. It is owned by my wife," Daniel Lawse said. "We're not corporate America that has bailout money or bank accounts to go tap into. If it doesn't work, it has an extreme negative impact on my family and our home."

"Like Daniel said, my business is also very much connected to my house," Shannon Beck, who owns Nodest Home Plants, said.

Beck is joining the Streetcar Impact Alliance board, the group advocating for businesses along the route. Lawse and Katie Mock are the other board members.

As 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks first reported last week, board member Clark Ross's Downtown Omaha bar Mercury is closing.

Mock said that's a fear for many business owners.

"We're trying to save our businesses while we're running our businesses," she said.

The board members said the goal is to get more people shopping along the route, fearing what happens to the neighborhoods if more people don't.

"I hope that people that have given up on these neighborhoods that are being impacted by the streetcar can just make some time, come down," Beck said.

"We don't want a handout, we just want customers to be able to come in the door and buy the products and services and enjoy the space that we've created," Lawse said.

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