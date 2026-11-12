Bennington boosts police and parks budgets while cutting public works amid overall spending decrease

BENNINGTON, NE. — Police, parks and public works are three departments key to the city of Bennington's growth — and city leaders are making the money moves to support them.

KMTV compared the past three city budgets and found large increases in police and parks spending, but a decrease in public works.

All of this comes amid a decrease in total spending from 2024, according to Bennington Mayor Clint Adams.

"It's definitely a delicate balancing act," Adams said. "It's definitely decreased, and again, that's part of trying to be responsible," Adams said.

In 2024-2025, Bennington's total budget was $8,894,036. For 2026-2027, Bennington is projected budget is $7,408,084.

Adams says the shift in budget priorities finds its roots in Bennington's size.

"We already start with such a small pot of money due to the size of our city limits," Adams said.

For police, the city is spending 31% more compared to 2024's budget.

In 2024-2025, the police budget was $800,267. For

2026-2027, Bennington is projected to spend $1,045,559.

"For the longest time, our police department hasn't been able to cover 24-hour shifts and needed assistance from (the) Douglas County Sheriff's (Office)," Adams said.

Parks — what the city calls culture and recreation — is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars more this year than last.

In 2025-2026, the parks budget was $2,602,488. For

2026-2027, Bennington is projected to spend $3,325,297.

Adams says that money could fund a new trail park and sidewalks connecting the city to its southern neighborhoods.

"I see kids every day (going) along the side of the road on the grass (or) their scooters walking in a ditch area," Adams said. "We want to make that more safe."

Adams says the money could also help boost downtown amid plans to bring in mixed-use developments and start a business improvement district.

Adams says the changes — when put in proportion to Bennington's growth — are actually year-over-year increases, even in public works, which took a 47% cut this year.

In 2025-2026, the public works streets budget was $1,347,561. For 2026-2027, Bennington is projected to spend $707.351.

He says that cut mainly accounts for a new public works building.

"Now that that's finished and they are starting to move over, that's one of the reasons for the decrease," Adams said.

Adams said other major projects — like expanding the Bennington police headquarters and Bennington Library — could come as soon as next fall's budget.

For now, the city still has 10 more months with its current budget.