The Haven at Bennington: New mixed-use development on the horizon after a year of utility delays

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A new mixed-use development in downtown Bennington is stalled while waiting on Cox Communications to relocate a power line.



The project, called The Haven at Bennington, will include two floors of commercial space, one floor of apartments and a lower level for parking.

Construction was originally scheduled to begin last June, but an early obstacle pushed things back.

"I was surprised when they said they was going to put a four story building in Bennington, which the highest one is maybe two. But other than that, I welcome the new business," said one neighbor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downtown Bennington is getting a new development project, but after a year of setbacks, its future timeline remains uncertain.

Longtime resident Ed Menard, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years, said the neighborhood is starting to show signs of new life.

"But lately, here in the last couple of years, we've got a new flower shop. Recently, we had a Cup & Cone that is packed all the time," Menard said.

Business owners in the area are also taking notice of the momentum. Mia Eckhardt, owner of Flora and Fern Design Co., said customer demand is pushing her to think bigger.

"I'm telling you, half the people that come in here want more. They want us to expand more. What else is going to come? They want to support locals," Eckhardt said.

Developer Josh Hannum is planning a 4-story mixed-use building on an empty 24,000-square-foot lot next to JDubs on South Second Street. The project, called The Haven at Bennington, will include two floors of commercial space, one floor of apartments and a lower level for parking.

Construction was originally scheduled to begin last June, but an early obstacle pushed things back.

"When I got my excavator out here, started looking at it, and he just didn't think he could actually get the dirt removed and put back properly with the overhead power lines," Hannum said.

Coordinating utility relocations with OPPD and CenturyLink took a full year. The project is now waiting on Cox Communications to complete its portion of the utility work. Once that is done, the goal is to complete construction within 18 months.

Neighbors say the scale of the project surprised them, but many are welcoming it.

"I was surprised when they said they was going to put a four story building in Bennington, which the highest one is maybe two. But other than that, I welcome the new business," Menard said.

Eckhardt said she hopes the development adds to the character of the area.

"We're hoping that it adds to the, you know, to the downtown vibe that we're all going for. And I mean, progress is great. I think if it's in the right direction, so I'm excited for it," Eckhardt said.

No updated construction timeline has been announced. Hannum said as soon as Cox Communications moves its power line, work on the site can begin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.