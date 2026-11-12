Washington Park glows green in Bellevue to honor U.S. veterans through Operation Green Light effort

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've driven by Washington Park lately, you've probably noticed that the Light Up Bellevue crew has been busy getting everything ready for the 2026 Christmas in Olde Towne Holiday Light and Music Display.

But this week, the lights came on early as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans.

Operation Green Light is a nationwide initiative encouraging communities to display green lights as a visible symbol of gratitude, appreciation and support to remind veterans that their service and sacrifices are never forgotten.

Neighbors who stopped by the park said it was a perfect way to honor the nation's veterans.

"It's super special. Both of our grandpas were in the service. My grandpa in the Air Force, her grandpa in the Navy, so it's super cool to see a town like Bellevue using these lights to honor the veterans, says family of three, Ben, Brooke and Brody Tischleder.

The city is also reminding neighbors not to miss the Christmas in Olde Towne Holiday Light and Music Display, which officially kicks off Thanksgiving night in Bellevue.

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