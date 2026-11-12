Nebraska Medicine brings $103 million Gretna Landing Health Center and new jobs to the Gretna area

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A $103 million project is currently underway in Gretna. Nebraska Medicine says its new Gretna Landing Health Center, set to open in January 2028, will be home to orthopaedics and sports medicine, a retail pharmacy, lab, imaging, primary and urgent care along with other services.

The health center northwest of Highway 370 and 192nd Street, will bring expanded health services and jobs to the Gretna area.

The project is one of many in Sarpy County, including a $10 million Methodist Physicians Clinic in the Tiburon development area.

Ashlee Portelli, Executive Director of ambulatory operations and clinical programs, told me 45-50 jobs will be coming on opening day, with about 100 more jobs being added between then and 2032.

"Those positions range from physicians to advanced practice providers, physical therapists, clinical support staff, our access associates and then of course some administrative roles as well," Portelli said.

Portelli told me 8 positions are already open under Nebraska Medicine's career website.

If you are interested in career opportunities at the new Gretna Landing Health Center click here.

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