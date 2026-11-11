Dozens of Omaha homes remain without heat a month after flooding as temperatures drop

OMAHA, Neb. — More than a month after flash flooding swept through Omaha, dozens of homes in the Karen Western Addition remain without heat as temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.

According to the city there are 39 homes still without heat. While the floodwater is long gone, the damage remains, leaving residents to find their own ways to stay warm.

Craig Botkin, who has been a homeowner in the area for six years, is relying on space heaters to keep his house warm enough to finish construction.

"I am having someone come finish the dry wall, and in the case the mud won't dry if it is really cold, and it is suppose to be really cold this weekend," Botkin said.

Botkin hopes to have heat and hot water restored by next week. But for other neighbors, waiting isn't an option.

Unlike Botkin, who returns to a warm house after working on his property, William LeMaster is still living in his flood-damaged home. At night, LeMaster sleeps on an air mattress in his living room, using blankets and space heaters to stay warm.

"To stay warm I turn on my oven and space heaters and that seems to do the job," LeMaster said.

As temperatures drop, he is also worried about his pipes freezing.

"I put the space heaters by my sink and one in my bathroom to keep the pipes warm," LeMaster said.

But keeping warm comes with a price.

"I don't want to see my electric bill right now, my electric bill is going to be quite a bit," LeMaster said.

LeMaster says he is waiting on a check from his insurance to replace his furnace, and he is not alone. As residents fought to keep the water out, the challenge has shifted to keeping the cold out.

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