Annual Veterans Day breakfast honors those who served

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The aisles of a West Omaha Hy-Vee looked a little different on Veterans Day, as American flags and a special breakfast helped honor those who served.

Veterans gathered for a hot meal, conversation and an annual tradition that has become a part of Veterans Day for some attendees.

Marcus Fischer, the store's director, said the breakfast is an opportunity for employees to thank veterans who are also familiar faces inside the store.

"It's always important to connect to our community and be involved and a lot of these customers and these veterans that came out, they're our every day shoppers too," Fischer said.

U.S. veteran Tom Sullivan said he has been attending the breakfast for at least 20 years. He believes public respect for veterans has grown over time, and it is an honor to be recognized.

"I never used to stand up... stand up if you're a veteran at a sporting event. Never used to do that, now I do," Sullivan said. "Makes you proud to be an American, proud to be a veteran."

It's that sense of appreciation that keeps Sullivan returning to the breakfast year after year.

Store managers said this year's turnout was among the largest they've seen, estimating more than 200 additional people were served compared with last year.

For the employees and veterans gathered in West Omaha, the annual breakfast provided a simple way to mark Veterans Day: sharing a meal and spending time with the people the event is meant to honor.

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