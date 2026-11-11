Get a look at the $2 million remodel of North Omaha's Bryant Resource Center and its new services

OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Resource Center in North Omaha is finishing up their $2 million remodel, but the changes mean more than a renovated building. They're bringing new resources and opportunities to families in the neighborhood.

The building is nearly 100 years old and has served as a community hub for more than 70 years, providing educational, economic and social services to families and youth.

Brea Worthington, executive director of the Bryant Resource Center Ames Project, says for the last 20 years, the building hasn't been used to its full potential. The remodel started in 2024 after receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it is helping change that through a renovation that is expanding services.

"It is a big deal, and it's gonna be good, is because a lot of the community has a a significant history to the Brian Resource Center," Worthington said.

The expanded services include a drop-in daycare, a free legal clinic that focuses on probate law, family law and entrepreneurship law, and grief support classes.

Worthington says having a cultural hub that offers multiple services in one spot creates a more engaging experience. She says every design was made to make people feel included and welcomed.

"One of the things that we have learned about our community is a lot of organizations offer great services, but when somebody doesn't fit that cultural box for them or they do something that's outside of the rules, they oust them," Worthington said.

In addition to making sure everyone feels welcomed, the center is also inviting the community to help shape its new look through a Color Our Legacy art contest, giving local school-age children a chance to leave their own mark on the building and earn some money.

"Having the youth decorate the building means that it's gonna be a more, um, personal effect. School age children," Worthington said.

There will be prizes in each category: first prize is $250, second prize is $100 and third place prize is $50. All artwork submitted will be included in the facility in some way. The winners will be announced December 5 during Christmas in the Village.

Worthington says the next project will be the Bryant Center basketball court.

"I know a lot of people say when they drive down 24th Street, it looks rough. We have a tree that is 70 plus years old, that the root is one of the reasons why the core is somewhat of an eyesore," Worthington said.

The center is expected to open in December. During Christmas in the Village, the community is invited to visit the center and provide feedback.

For more information, visit the Bryant Resource Center. They can also be reached at 402-616-1346.

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