Rep. Bacon says he and his wife are prepared to run for president if nobody else 'steps up'

OMAHA, Neb. — In a press call Tuesday afternoon, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who is packing up his office after ten years in Congress, said that he may consider a presidential run in 2028 if “nobody else (steps) up.”

During the call, which featured discussion surrounding last week’s election results, rising prices and the war in Iran, KMTV’s Mary Nelson asked if he was still considering a run for the US’s highest office.

Nelson: “Have you given any additional thought to running for president?”

Bacon: “I have a speech next week at the Press Club, and I’m not announcing for president, but I want to lay out an agenda for America and really more about ideas and the principles that I think we need. I would be happy if someone wants to grab it…but really, I am convinced in my heart that if we want to remain the superpower of the world, the economic engine of the world, that gotta solve this debt crisis and it’s gonna take tough decisions…I want to see the leadership stand in this country.

I’m an American, and I want to ensure America is prepared for the next ten, 20, 30 years, and I’m willing to work across the aisle and make tough decisions to build consensus to solve these looming issues. That’s my message, and I believe Americans want that right now.

I can see it. I can feel everywhere I go. I talk (with people), they’re like, why is nobody dealing with this stuff? Well, we’re too busy beating each other up and we’re gonna beat each other up in second or third place in the world. I don't want to see that happen, so that’s not a no, but that’s not a yes.”

Those four ideas include immigration, healthcare, national security and national debt.

FULL CONVERSATION: Will Rep. Bacon make a bid for 2028 presidential election?

FULL CONVERSATION: Will Rep. Bacon make a bid for 2028 presidential election?

Nelson: “Are you saying that you and Mrs. Bacon are preparing a presidential bid?”

Bacon: “If Americans like this message…and if I sense a demand for it, nobody else is stepping up - I’m an American patriot. I want our country to succeed. But I don’t really want it to be about me, I want to be second and third in this conversation. I want people to embrace the ideas, and if I see it, the embracing it and a demand for it, that will drive some of my decisions here.”

Bacon acknowledged that it wouldn't be easy to run for president as a member of the US House. The last member to do so successfully was James Garfield, who was elected in 1880 and served till his death in 1881.

Bacon has served the state's 2nd District since 2017. He announced earlier this year that he would not seek election for a sixth term.

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