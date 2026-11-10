Omaha City Council designates parts of Central Omaha, Midtown and Blackstone as an 'extremely blighted area'

OMAHA, Neb. — Parts of Central Omaha that includes Midtown Crossing and Blackstone have been designated as an “extremely blighted area” by the Omaha City Council, a characterization that at least one longtime neighbor says does not reflect how much the area has improved.

The newly designated area stretches from 24th Street to 36th Street and from Dodge Street to Pacific Street.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV

Central Omaha neighbor Lisa Kammerer’s home is now within the boundaries of the extremely blighted area. She told 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks that she was frustrated by the City Council’s decision.

“That’s just so frustrating. It’s wrong. And I’m really upset with the city council,” Kammerer said.

Kammerer pointed to destinations such as Blackstone and Midtown Crossing as examples of why she has difficulty viewing the area as blighted.

“People from out of town go to these places,” Kammerer said. “You don't usually hear about people who come to a city with destinations in areas that are considered particularly run down or blighted.”

Bridget Hadley with the Omaha Planning Department said the designation is based on factors that include high unemployment and poverty rates in the area.

“What we're trying to do is target those areas that need more intensive economic revitalization,” Hadley said.

The designation allows developers to receive tax-increment financing, commonly known as TIF, for qualifying projects in the area.

The boundaries also include an area that will be served by the Omaha Streetcar, which is currently under construction. Development along the route is already underway.

Scott Dobbe with GreenSlate Development Partners said the company sees the neighborhoods as places worth investing in.

“We're among the biggest believers in these neighborhoods,” Dobbe said. “That's precisely why we're looking to invest there.”

For Kammerer, the designation contrasts with what she has witnessed during nearly three decades in the neighborhood.

She showed Fredricks her backyard while describing how the area has changed since she first moved there.

“We had people who would panhandle us in our own driveway. That was 29 years ago,” Kammerer said. “And the neighborhood has, and the whole area has steadily improved since that time.”

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