Nebraska woman dies after fall down stairs; husband charged with second-degree murder in her death

CASS COUNTY, Neb. — A 70-year-old man faces charges including second-degree murder and assault by strangulation after his wife was found dead at their rural Louisville home.

Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson said that around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies, Louisville Rescue and Cass County EMS responded to Stone Ridge Drive in rural Louisville for a report of a woman who had fallen down a flight of stairs and was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, EMS began CPR and other lifesaving measures. Despite those efforts, the woman, identified as Kimberly A. Richards, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed suspicious circumstances surrounding Richards' death, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators responded to the scene. Evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in the arrest of Terry L. Richards, 70, the husband of the deceased.

Terry Richards was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Corrections. He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, assault by strangulation, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said additional information will be released as appropriate.

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