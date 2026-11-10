Omaha's public access TV channel KPAO faces possible lease termination as board weighs funding options

OMAHA, Neb. — Changes could be coming to Omaha's public access TV channel, KPAO community television.

From comedy and music to talk and cooking shows, KPAO's partnership between the city of Omaha and cable companies gives people a platform to share their ideas and stories, all at no cost.

But at Monday's Cable Television Access Corporation board meeting, members discussed two resolutions — terminating KPAO's lease and terminating the studio manager's contract.

According to the board's attorney, the board's bank account balance has been going down steadily without new funds coming in, and this has continued over a significant amount of time.

Studio manager Mike Wallace has been with KPAO for 9 years and says it's hard for him to see the changes.

"It was nice to be a part of the community and be an accessible part. Nobody's idea was ever turned away," Wallace said.

No action was taken yet, with the board deciding to take up both resolutions again at the next meeting on December 14th.

Board member Margie Sturgeon says another option could be a PEG fee — or public, educational and governmental fee — that would show up on cable subscribers' bills.

"If you look at our financials you will see that we spend 15 thousand a month on operating, from staff to amenities in the facilities, so if we can make that much, we can keep going," Sturgeon said.

Wallace tells me between about 20 to 25 shows utilize the studio on a regular basis. He also tells me talks are in the works to possibly move their operations to the new Central Library's media studio.

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