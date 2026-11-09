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Spring Ridge Elementary closed through Wednesday after lithium battery fire

Air quality testing is required before students and staff can return to the Elkhorn school
Air quality testing is required before students and staff can return to the Elkhorn school
Spring Ridge Elementary closed through Wednesday after lithium battery fire
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ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Spring Ridge Elementary School in Elkhorn will remain closed for at least the next few days after a lithium battery caught fire inside the school over the weekend.

The school, located near 178th Street and Pacific Street, will be closed through at least Wednesday as crews clean up following the fire.

In a letter sent to families, the school said there was very little damage after the building's sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire.

However, smoke from the fire will require air quality testing before students and staff can safely return.

The closure is also affecting several school activities and programs. EKC before- and after-school care has been canceled through Wednesday, along with a student field trip that had been planned for Tuesday.

The school's Veterans Day program has also been canceled.

A district spokesperson said families will receive another update once a date for reopening Spring Ridge Elementary has been finalized.

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