Lithium battery fire closes Omaha elementary school

OMAHA, Neb. — One Elkhorn elementary school has been forced to close for the next few days, cleaning up after a weekend fire.

Spring Ridge Elementary near 178th and Pacific will be closed at least through Wednesday after a lithium battery caught fire inside one of the rooms.

In a letter to the families of students there, the school explained there was little damage done after sprinklers quickly put out the fire. But because of the smoke, air testing will have to be done before reopening.

The school also canceled before and after-school care through Wednesday, along with a planned student field trip on Tuesday, the Veterans Day program is canceled too.

A spokesperson for the district says it will update families again when the school re-entry date has been finalized.



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