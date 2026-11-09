Over two dozen animals adopted at Midlands Humane Society after KMTV reporting of severe capacity strain

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. — More than two dozen animals were adopted at the Midlands Humane Society over the weekend after KMTV coverage highlighted severe capacity strain in September and again in early November.

According to Midlands Humane Society staff, five cats and four dogs were adopted on Friday. On Saturday, that number jumped to 17 cats and five dogs.

In total, 31 animals found new homes.

Midlands Humane Society says that accounts for a sizeable portion of its kennel space.

PAST COVERAGE: Council Bluffs animal shelter strained again, this time by rising cost of living pressures

Council Bluffs animal shelter strained again, this time by rising cost of living pressures

Midlands Humane Society staff say the support makes a huge difference for the shelter and the animals they care for.

The shelter says there is still time to help.

According to staff, the best ways to help are to adopt or foster.

For those who can't, the shelter says you can volunteer or make a donation.