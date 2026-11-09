Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen makes property tax relief a priority for 2027 legislative session

LINCOLN, Neb. — Property taxes have been a repeated concern for Nebraskans this year, and Gov. Jim Pillen says relief will be one of his priorities during the 2027 legislative session.

Pillen is laying out a vision that includes capping property valuations and local government spending, covering education costs and cutting property taxes.

The issue has come up repeatedly in conversations 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks has had with Omaha-area residents throughout the year.

“We might get to a point where it's going to be causing more problems, if there isn't something that's done about the current process,” Northwest Omaha neighbor Alan Seybert said in February.

“The property taxes are too high,” Central Omaha neighbor Andrew Sullivan said in August.

“I'd like the property taxes to be lower,” Central Omaha neighbor Maria Anania said on Election Day last week.

Jeremy Fredricks / KTMV

According to Rocket Mortgage, Nebraska's effective property tax rate is 1.44%, ranking it sixth-highest in the country. The states ahead of Nebraska are New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire, according to its ranking.

Property tax reform will be one of the issues facing newly elected state lawmakers when they arrive in Lincoln.

Fredricks spoke with State Senator-elect Christy Knorr, who will represent District 12, which includes parts of central Omaha and Ralston.

"What about something like property taxes? We hear from neighbors that that was an issue. How do we get those reformed?" Fredricks asked.

“I don't think anybody can honestly look at our constituents and promise them property tax relief in this moment,” Knorr said. “I think the best that we can do is say that we're going to fight like hell to keep them from rising.”

The 2027 Nebraska legislative session begins Jan. 6.

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