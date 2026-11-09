Hy-Vee thanks veterans and active-duty military with free Veterans Day breakfast and grocery discount

Hy-Vee is saying thank you to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

The store is offering them a free breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11. It's a buffet-style meal served from 6 to 10 a.m., and every Hy-Vee store with hot food service will take part.

Veterans and active-duty members will also get 15% off their groceries that day — in store or online.

The free breakfast has been a Hy-Vee tradition since 1999.

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