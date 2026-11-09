All Care Health Center breaks ground on a new dental facility to expand affordable care in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All Care Health Center broke ground Monday morning on a new dental facility in Council Bluffs.

Access to affordable dental care is lacking nationwide, according to the nonprofit, especially for those on Medicaid.

"Access to dental care should not be determined by someone's income, insurance coverage, or ability to travel long distances to find a provider," Joel Dougherty, chief executive of All Care Health Center, said in a statement.

All Care hopes to raise $1.3 million for the clinic, which it says will eventually serve 8,000 patients per year.



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