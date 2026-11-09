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NAMI Southwest Iowa's Hope Illuminated Gala raises thousands for neighbors facing mental health challenges

NAMI Southwest Iowa gala raises thousands for mental health support
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COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The NAMI Southwest Iowa Hope Illuminated Gala raised thousands of dollars Saturday night for neighbors experiencing mental health challenges and their families.

Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel emceed the event.

Kody Greene — an author, public speaker and social media influencer from Wisconsin — was the keynote speaker, sharing his remarkable experience living with schizophrenia.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 128,000 adults in Iowa have a serious mental illness.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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